FIFA pays golden tribute to Sunil Chhetri after he announces his retirement
Sports world extends heartfelt wishes to Sunil Chhetri as he announces his retirement after an illustrious career marked by 19 years and 94 goals.
After a storied career characterised by exceptional leadership, goal-scoring ability, and unwavering dedication, veteran Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is bidding the game farewell. Chhetri, the Indian national team's all-time leading goal scorer, creates a legacy that will last for many years. He has had a huge impact on Indian football, transforming the game's environment and inspiring the next generation. With his retirement, a chapter in Indian football history came to an end.
Sunil Chhetri announced on Thursday his retirement from international football post-June. He will no longer feature in India's squad after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6. The national team's captain disclosed his choice via a video on his social media platforms. India currently holds the second rank in Group A with four points, trailing leader Qatar by one point. Kuwait stands at fourth place with three points. In a video shared on his official X account, Sunil Chhetri declared that his farewell match will take place in Kolkata.
Sports fraternity extends its heartfelt wishes to Sunil Chhetri after his retirement announcement
Sunil Chhetri scored 93 goals in 145 games for the Indian national team, capping off an incredible career that made him the top goal scorer in Indian history. His outstanding impact and steadfastness have permanently altered Indian football, cementing his place in the annals of the sport's history as a legendary character. With his retirement, Chhetri brings an era characterised by record-breaking goal-scoring feats and unwavering devotion to the Indian national team to an end.
