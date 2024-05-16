Advertisement

After a storied career characterised by exceptional leadership, goal-scoring ability, and unwavering dedication, veteran Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is bidding the game farewell. Chhetri, the Indian national team's all-time leading goal scorer, creates a legacy that will last for many years. He has had a huge impact on Indian football, transforming the game's environment and inspiring the next generation. With his retirement, a chapter in Indian football history came to an end.

Sunil Chhetri announced on Thursday his retirement from international football post-June. He will no longer feature in India's squad after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6. The national team's captain disclosed his choice via a video on his social media platforms. India currently holds the second rank in Group A with four points, trailing leader Qatar by one point. Kuwait stands at fourth place with three points. In a video shared on his official X account, Sunil Chhetri declared that his farewell match will take place in Kolkata.

Sports fraternity extends its heartfelt wishes to Sunil Chhetri after his retirement announcement

Retiring as a legend. ❤️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup)

Your career has been nothing short of extraordinary and you have been a phenomenal icon for Indian football and Indian sports. Go well, Captain! #TeamIndia https://t.co/g2a0yXRv5i — BCCI (@BCCI) Never wanted to see this happen , i wish I could do something to change your mind but i also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your International career on the 6th of June the way you deserve. My Captain https://t.co/L3Fd5buXk1 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) India Football captain Sunil Chhetri to retire on June 6. 🥺



What a ride this has been, skipper! 94 international goals, so many laurels, an unbroken conviction and you’ve inspired so many young Indians to dream big. ⚽️🫡



Happy farewell to the No.11 but India’s #1,… pic.twitter.com/s3hEuXFjq3 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) One Last Game. One Last Time. 🥹



Thank you for leading the Blue Tigers with pride and thank you for inspiring a generation. 🙏💙#MumbaiIndians #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/QrffCKNTAZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 19 years. 94 goals. One Legend. International football will miss you, Sunil Chhetri! 🫡🇮🇳



Kolkata will be there for your last dance on June 6! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Z4u8klQ4uG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 19 Years. 145 Games. 93 Goals and Millions of Hearts Won 🥹👑



Thank you for inspiring generations, Captain 💙🇮🇳#SunilChhetri #Retirement pic.twitter.com/x4FydrrU1i — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) The man who ignited the dreams of millions, the man who shouldered a nation beyond its capabilities, and the man who bows out after etching a mark of his own! 🇮🇳🐐



It's time for 𝘂𝘀 to shoulder 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀! 💙#SunilChhetri #IndianFootball #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/gXhc7ZNV6U — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) Your legacy on and off-the-field will always be remembered! 💙



You have always been and will continue to inspire us.



Thank you @chetrisunil11 for your leadership, dedication and commitment to Indian football.



©️aptain. Leader. Legend.#IndianFootball ⚽️ #ThankYouSC11 https://t.co/AO2T0eNeoW — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) One last dance. 🇮🇳

It's been the honour of our lives, skipper. 🫡#SC11 #ChhetriForever #INDvKUW pic.twitter.com/lbqg78rfux — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc)

Sunil Chhetri scored 93 goals in 145 games for the Indian national team, capping off an incredible career that made him the top goal scorer in Indian history. His outstanding impact and steadfastness have permanently altered Indian football, cementing his place in the annals of the sport's history as a legendary character. With his retirement, Chhetri brings an era characterised by record-breaking goal-scoring feats and unwavering devotion to the Indian national team to an end.