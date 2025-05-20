2016 Premier League Fairytale Winners Leicester City Face Points Reduction After 2nd Relegation in Three Seasons

Leicester City may have been Premier League winners in 2016 and FA Cup winners in 2021, but the Foxes are now set to play in the Championship - English football's second division - for the 2nd time in three seasons after suffering relegation this season.

That this relegation comes just the season after they won back promotion will rankle even more, but it could likely also bring negative financial implications given the parity of revenue in the EPL and the EFL-run leagues.

And now, to make things even worse, the club could well be hit with a massive points deduction come the start of the 2025-26 season.

Why Are Leicester Facing Punishment?

The issue stems from the season they got relegated the first time around - as well as their sole season in the Championship.

In the 2022-23 season, where they were eventually relegated, they were found guilty of a profit and sustainability rules (PSR) breach.

However, they were not punished by the Premier League as they had already been relegated to the second division, with an independent tribunal siding in favour of the Foxes.

This meant that, despite actually breaching rules which could have made their run to promotion easier, they did not get punished.

But this led to the PL tightening their rules - and could lead to Leicester starting the next season with a points deficit as they face a points deduction.

Foxes Vow to Cooperate

Perhaps the knowledge that they will be found guilty has led to them choosing to cooperate with the top flight league this time around.

“The club intends to engage co-operatively in this matter now that the Premier League's jurisdiction has been established for the period ending FY24 (financial year 2024),” they said in a statement.