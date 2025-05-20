Tottenham Hotspur 'Deserve Trophies' - Star Defender Backs Club to End 'Spursy' Moniker, Lift the UEFA Europa League

The all-English UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to be held at Bilbao will be an extremely important final for both sides.

It assures one of them the guarantee of ending the season with a trophy, which is a big plus given their Premier League positions - United are in 16th whereas Spurs are in 17th.

It also ensures that they get UEFA Champions League football in spite of an absolutely dreadful domestic season.

But if you are a Spurs fan, the main focus will be on ending a trophy drought that stretches 17 years at this point and which has sadly come to define the club in recent years.

Spurs Player Confident of Win

And star defender Micky van de Ven believes the club deserves to win titles as they have the required quality in the squad.

"We all know we play for a big club. This club deserves trophies. That’s the truth. If you look at the quality in the squad, we deserve a trophy. It has been a tough season but we can end this perfectly by winning a prize," Van de Ven said.

What's more, the Dutchman referred to the social media banter that Spurs often have to face which has led to the moniker ‘Spursy’ - defined loosely as having the knack of losing out on trophies.

"I think it will be a big thing of course because everybody knows that when you join Tottenham, you get the words through of ‘ah, you’re not going to win a trophy’, that you will be trophyless the rest of your career. It’s these people on social media, you know?"

ALSO READ | Europa League Final: All You Need To Know

Spurs' Many Near-misses

But while the moniker may seem harsh, it is hard to argue it hasn't been earned.

They missed out on the League Cup title in 2015, then a season later lost out on the Premier League title to Leicester City.

There was more heartbreak in the 2019 Champions League final and then 2 years later in the League Cup final again.