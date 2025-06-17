2025/26 Premier League Fixtures To Release On Wednesday, Season To Start On...

Liverpool romped their way to the Premier League title last season, getting past all the obstacles. Arsenal did try to hamper Liverpool's party, but Mikel Arteta's side came short by quite a mile.

Premier League Fixtures To Release On Wednesday

Anticipation has already started to build for the next Premier League campaign, and fixtures for the next season will be released on Wednesday. As per reports, the new EPL season will start on August 16, Saturday, 83 days after the 2024-25 season concluded. The 2025/26 season will conclude on Sunday, May 24, 2026, and the Premier League have confirmed that during the festive period, there will be a minimum gap of 60 hours between two rounds of matches, keeping in mind the health and fatigue issues of the footballers.

The next season will also be cramped between the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup and will have 33 weekends and five midweek rounds. The fixture will be released at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

What Will Be On Offer In The 2025/26 Premier League?