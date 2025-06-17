2025/26 Premier League Fixtures To Release On Wednesday, Season To Start On...

Updated 17 June 2025 at 19:11 IST
Liverpool romped their way to the Premier League title last season, getting past all the obstacles. Arsenal did try to hamper Liverpool's party, but Mikel Arteta's side came short by quite a mile.
Anticipation has already started to build for the next Premier League campaign, and fixtures for the next season will be released on Wednesday. As per reports, the new EPL season will start on August 16, Saturday, 83 days after the 2024-25 season concluded. The 2025/26 season will conclude on Sunday, May 24, 2026, and the Premier League have confirmed that during the festive period, there will be a minimum gap of 60 hours between two rounds of matches, keeping in mind the health and fatigue issues of the footballers.
The next season will also be cramped between the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup and will have 33 weekends and five midweek rounds. The fixture will be released at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.
Sunderland are back in the English top flight for the first time since 2016-17 and they will be the ones to watch out for. Leeds United and Burnley will also try to make their presence felt and will seek to avoid relegation to the Championship. Manchester United endured a dismal campaign and finished in 15th position. Ruben Amorim's side has already brought in Matheus Cunha as part of their rebuilding and will hope to rectify their loopholes. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have already been very active in the transfer market and will definitely compete for the title. Arsenal complicated their plot once again and the Gunners would hope they finally end their prolonged title drought next season. Chelsea showed their aspirations with the Europa Conference League title and Enzo Maresca's side cannot be taken lightly.
