'Like Pep Guardiola...' - Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Backed to Succeed by Club CEO Despite Difficult Start

When Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag as manager and brought in Ruben Amorim from Portuguese club Sporting CP, many expected the 2024-25 season to be a write-off. But even the biggest cynic would not have expected to place 15th in the Premier League, which is exactly what happened at Old Trafford - and was their lowest league finish in 51 years.

That and the loss of the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur increased the scrutiny on Amorim's methods, which he has constantly defended in public.

However, he has now received timely backing from the club's CEO Omar Berrada - who compared his struggles with that of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Amorim Backed to Emulate Guardiola

Berrada stated that Guardiola too was questioned in his first season as he did not win anything but he stuck to his guns and is now reaping the rewards.

"It was difficult in Pep's first year. He didn't win anything and there was suspicion about whether he could implement his football vision in the Premier League. People said he was arrogant and wouldn't change his style of play. But he stuck to his principles," he told United We Stand magazine.

Berrada is right to compare the struggles but it is also worth noting that he did not finish that low on the table either, and there were clear signs of what the Spaniard was trying to implement.

What Are The Criticisms Against Amorim?

The biggest issue that people hold against Amorim is his stubborn reliance on his 3-4-2-1 formation, which requires specialist players in positions like wing-back and number #10s.

Working on such principles tends to be more effective when a manager gets a full pre-season but Amorim arrived in October and many felt he would be better suited to being more pragmatic.

But he stuck to his guns and made it clear that the hierarchy wanted him to implement his own style and he would not deviate from that in the slightest.