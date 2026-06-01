70- foot Lionel Messi Statue In Kolkata Relocated, Landmark Sculpture Dismantled Amid Public Safety Fears

The 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata has finally been removed after it triggered public safety concerns in recent days. The statue had been strongly swaying in the winds, and after that, authorities reportedly detected major structural concerns during an inspection triggered by complaints from local residents.

Lionel Messi Statue In Kolkata Will Get A New Place

The statue was embedded in controversy following Lionel Messi himself inaugurating the structure during his visit to Kolkata. The dismantling work began on Monday morning with the help of cranes and huge heavy-duty cables. The statue was carefully brought down to the ground and remained intact. However, the plaque containing Messi's name has not been removed. It remains to be seen where the statue will be relocated.

Lionel Messi Statue Triggered Public Safety Concerns

Earlier, Sources told Republic that the Public Works Department (PWD) conducted a formal inspection of the massive installation on May 25 and found “structural deficiencies” in the statue. Officials are also said to have observed that the structure’s “centre of gravity” was “off the mark”, raising fears over public safety ahead of the monsoon season.

According to reports, locals filed a police complaint, claiming that the structure's movement in strong winds could trigger possible mishaps, especially in deteriorating weather. PWD engineers were assigned to check the location after police responded to the report by notifying the South Dum Dum Municipality and local government.

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Built by artist Monty Paul and his team using an iron framework and fibreglass, the giant installation reportedly took around 40 days to complete. It depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, celebrating Argentina’s historic triumph in Qatar.