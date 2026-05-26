Kolkata Built A Massive Messi Statue, But It May Soon Be Removed. What’s Wrong?

Kolkata’s much-publicised 70-foot statue of football icon Lionel Messi could soon be dismantled after authorities reportedly detected major structural concerns during an inspection triggered by complaints from local residents.

Sources told Republic that the Public Works Department (PWD) conducted a formal inspection of the massive installation on Monday and found “structural deficiencies” in the statue. Officials are also said to have observed that the structure’s “centre of gravity” was “off the mark”, raising fears over public safety ahead of the monsoon season.

The giant fibreglass-and-iron statue, located near Kolkata’s Lake Town Clock Tower area, had become an instant attraction after being unveiled last year during Messi’s much-hyped visit to the city. But merely months later, the installation is now under scrutiny after residents alleged that the statue appeared to be “swaying” or “shaking” during strong winds.

According to sources, a police complaint filed by some locals claimed the movement was visible enough to trigger fears of a possible accident if weather conditions worsened.

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Following the complaint, police reportedly alerted the local administration and the South Dum Dum Municipality, after which PWD engineers were asked to inspect the structure.

Sources further indicated that authorities are now considering removing the statue altogether after the inspection findings. Preparations for dismantling the installation could begin soon.

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The controversy has also revived questions over whether all required permissions and no-objection clearances were obtained before the statue was installed. Sources claimed the PWD has flagged concerns over the land jurisdiction as well.

The statue itself had earlier gone viral for another reason, many football fans on social media had mocked the sculpture, claiming it barely resembled the Argentine World Cup winner.

Built by artist Monty Paul and his team using an iron framework and fibreglass, the giant installation reportedly took around 40 days to complete. It depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, celebrating Argentina’s historic triumph in Qatar.