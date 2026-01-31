AC Milan-Como And Inter-Juventus Football Games To Be Held During The Winter Olympics

AC Milan’s match against Como, which at one point might have been played in Australia, will now be held on February 18 at the San Siro during the Winter Olympics.

The Italian soccer league confirmed the fixture time on Saturday, raising the number of Serie A games to be held in Milan during the Milan Cortina Games to three.

And that won’t even be the biggest Serie A game held in the city during the Olympics.

Serie A leader Inter Milan will host rival Juventus, annually one of the league’s biggest matchups, on Saturday, February 14, with an 8:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) kickoff at the San Siro. The United States will play Denmark in a men’s hockey game at the same time, with short-track speedskating also being contested that night in Milan.

Then Milan will host Parma on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) in a match that should finish at about the same time that the Olympic closing ceremony is starting in Verona.

The Olympics run from February 6 to 22.

The Milan-Como game was originally scheduled for the first weekend of the Games, but the San Siro will be used for the opening ceremony on Friday and won’t be available that weekend. That issue had prompted Serie A to consider moving the match to Perth, Australia.

Now, the Milan-Como game will also be played at the same time as the Champions League playoffs.