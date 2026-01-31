Leeds vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League title chaser Arsenal will travel to Leeds for their Premier League match at Elland Road on January 31, 2026. Notably, Leeds have been enjoying an impressive record at Elland Road so far in the season.

Leeds are currently 16th in the Premier League table, having registered three draws in their last six league fixtures across all competitions. Notably, they haven't lost a Premier League game since Aston Villa in November, 2025. Since then, they have managed 11 points from a possible 15 points at Elland Road, dropping points against Liverpool and Manchester United in a 3-3 and 1-1 draw, respectively.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, despite being at the top of the league table, have been on a poor winless streak in their last three matches. only secured two points in their last three fixtures. The Gunners, however, enjoyed a successful outing in the Champions League as they defeated Kairat Almaty 3-2 to seal their spot in the Round of 16.

Leeds vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Leeds and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Where will the Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal take place?

The Premier League fixture between Leeds and Arsenal United will be played at Elland Road, Leeds.

What time will the Premier League clash start?

The Premier League clash between Leeds and Arsenal United is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Leeds and Arsenal United can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal in India?