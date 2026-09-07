AC Milan Midfielder Luka Modric Named In Croatia Squad For UEFA Nations League

Luka Modric was named by coach Slaven Bilić in the Croatia squad on Monday for the forthcoming Nations League to continue his standout international career. When Croatia plays the Czech Republic in its opening Group A game of the Nations League on Sept. 26, Modrić will earn his 203rd cap at age 41. In July he signed up for one more club season with AC Milan.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more international games (233) for Portugal and Lionel Messi who announced his retirement from international soccer with Argentina a week ago had 207.

“I did not have to persuade him,” Bilić said. “He is passionate about Croatia and the national team, so this is a win-win situation.”

Croatia also faces World Cup champion Spain and England in the group as England in the 2026-27 Nations League group phase that runs from September to November.

Advertisement

Bilić suggested Modrić won't be used in all group matches.

“He will play at a pace that suits both him and us, similar to his rhythm at Milan,” he said. “We have to respect that, and it will be the best for everyone.”

Advertisement

Milan announced the news about Modrić’s contract after he returned from his fifth World Cup, where he started all four games, led Croatia and passed 200 appearances for the national team. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner was still on the field after 109 minutes when Croatia’s tournament controversially ended with a disallowed goal in a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the round of 32.

Croatia Squad For UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Barcelona), Dominik Kotarski (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivor Pandur (Rangers)

Defenders: Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Josip Šutalo (Lazio), Luka Vušković (Brighton), Ivan Smolčić (Como), Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (AC Milan), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Petar Sučić (Inter), Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad), Josip Mišić (Dinamo Zagreb), Martin Baturina (Como)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (PSV), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Igor Matanović (Freiburg), Franjo Ivanović (Lens), Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb), Marco Pašalić (Orlando City), Petar Musa (FC Dallas)