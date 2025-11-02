AC Milan vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

AC Milan's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Bologna | Image: AP

AC Milan will have the chance to reduce the deficit with the top two when they host an in-form AS Roma in a Serie A match at San Siro. Milan are currently in 4th place with 21 points, while Roma remain 3rd with 21 points.

Back-to-back draws have somewhat pegged them behind in the Serie A title race and Max Allegri will be eager to put his team back on a winning run. A number of players, including the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic, remain on the sidelines, but Rafael Leao is back in training.

For AS Roma, they have been the team to beat this season and will arrive in Milan on the back of their excellent victory over Parma in the league.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A Live Streaming

