AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to watch Serie A live in India, US, UK & Australia

Inter Milan are rearing up to win the Serie A title at the expense of their eternal rivals AC Milan today at the Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro. The Milan Derby promises to be a thrilling affair as the two face each other in what could be the potential title decider.

Inter Milan are entering this title as the league leaders, 14 points clear of AC Milan. With just six games remaining, a win for Inter will mean that they will be crowned Serie A champions tonight for the first time in their history. AC Milan will want to avoid the humiliation of leaving their arch nemesis satisfied. AC Milan have lost five straight Derbies to Inter and another loss would mean catastrophe for the club.

Where will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro Stadium in the Italian Capital of Milan.

When will AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A encounter between AC Miland and Inter Milan will be played on Monday night April 22, 2024 at 9:00PM CET (Tuesday, April 23, 12:15 AM IST)

How do I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A in India?

The clash of the giants, AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A will be live telecasted in India on Viacom 18

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in USA?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in USA will take place on Paramount

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of Milan Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A live streaming in Australia on beIN sports.