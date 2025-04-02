AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Predicted XIs, Timing, Live Streaming, Squad And All You Need To Know

Updated April 2nd 2025, 17:30 IST
AC Milan and Inter Milan will clash in a highly anticipated edition of the Derby della Madonnina as the two sides square off in the first of a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final at the San Siro on Wednesday (April 2).
There is a clear favourite heading into these games as Inter Milan are currently top of the Serie A table whereas AC Milan are a lowly ninth.
However, anything can happen in cup football and the knockout nature of the tournament means that Milan can spring a surprise on their more illustrious opponents.
The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
AC Milan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan (GK) — Walker, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Hernandez — Fofana, Musah — Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao — Abraham
Injured: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Roya, Malick Thiaw.
Suspended: None
Inter Milan predicted XI (3-5-2): Sommer (GK) — Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni — Zalewski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco — Thuram, Arnautovic.
Injured: Denzel Dumfries, Piotr Zielinski, Lautaro Martinez, Mehdi Taremi.
Suspended: Kristjan Asllani
The live streaming for the AC Milan vs Inter Milan game in the Coppa Italia will be available on GXR, the website that also streams La Liga in India. The game will not be available to watch on TV in India.
The two teams have clashed on three seperate occasions so far this season, with AC Milan emerging victorious on two of those occasions.
The last match played between these two teams came in Serie A in February, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
But overall, it is Inter who have a stronger record in games against AC Milan - in the history of the fixture, Inter have won 91 games in comparison to Milan's 81, with 70 games ending in draws.
