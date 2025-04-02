Chelsea Get Triple Boost As Star Trio Available for Selection in Crucial Premier League Game vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ahead of a key Premier League game for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that three of the team's key attackers will be available for selection.

Maresca confirmed that the star trio of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are all in contention to feature against their London rivals.

"Cole is back, he is ok. He is better. Noni is better and Nico is better. They are all good," Maresca said ahead of the game.

Maresca added that their return should help boost the form of the side, who have suffered an alarming downturn in results in recent times.

"It is very good. We have said many times, that this is a game for the players and when they are not there or different reasons, you struggle. It's exactly what happened to us this season, we had six unbelievable months and then six or seven injuries in a row. Then we lost something. But it will be good to finish with all of them."

Can Chelsea End Season Strongly?

Nicolas Jackson has been unavailable since February 3 whereas Noni Madueke has not been available since February 14 due to injuries, robbing Maresca of two sure-shot starters.

Palmer's form was fluctuating but he too pulled out of international duty after picking up a hamstring issue after the Arsenal game.

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings with 49 points but face stiff competition all the way down to tenth-placed Bournemouth, who are just 5 points adrift of them.

The Blues will need strong results in their next 9 games to be sure of Champions League qualification for the next season.

Romeo Lavia Still Unavailable

One player Chelsea will have to do without is Romeo Lavia, with the Belgian midfielder suffering a setback in his latest injury comeback.

"He was doing better in terms of progress but unfortunately one day, two days ago he had again a small problem. We’re going to see in the next hours," Maresca said.