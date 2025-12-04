AC Milan vs SS Lazio Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Coppa Italia In India?

AC Milan will renew their rivalry once again with Lazio in a Coppa Italia Round of 16 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Milan defeated Lazio 1-0 in a Serie A game and will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

Milan have enjoyed a stellar run in domestic competitions and are on a 13-match unbeaten run. Max Allegri will also have the service of Christian Pulisic, who is expected to start the match. Milan had no problems in getting the better of Bari and Lecce in Coppa Italia so far, but Lazio will pose a different kind of threat.

On the other side, the Biancocelesti have had an up-and-down in their recent string of results, and this will be their first Coppa Italia match this season. They lost their last two of the three matches in the Serie A and will aim to revive their fortunes.

AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia Live Streaming

When will the AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia Match be played?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played on Friday, December 5.

At what time will the AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia match be played?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia match be played?

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio will take place at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where to watch the live telecast of the AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia match in India?