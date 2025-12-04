Will Lionel Messi Return To FC Barcelona From Inter Miami? Sporting Director Deco Breaks Silence On Much-Anticipated Transfer

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona are very synonymous in the football world. During his 17-year reign at the Spanish club, the Inter Miami star led FC Barcelona to multiple accolades and titles.

FC Barcelona Addressed Lionel Messi Reunion Speculation

Since Messi left Barcelona four years ago, he has been linked with a return to his former stomping ground several times. Messi had joined PSG after departing Spain, and he went on to join MLS side Inter Miami in 2023. 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues proved his mettle on the Spanish soil, and he went on to prove his credentials as one of the best in the world.

Messi's recent visit to the revamped Camp Nou further fuelled speculations, but Barcelona Sporting Director Deco recently set the record straight. In an interaction with Que t’hi jugues, he said, "I don't think it's possible because Leo is under contract and it was never even considered. Leo is always Leo and he could still contribute something; he's a great player, but it's not something we're going to talk about.

“The current situation is entirely speculative.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami To MLS Cup Final

Messi guided Inter Miami to the MLS Cup final and will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in order to secure their first major title. The MLS side added the Eastern Conference title to their tally after thrashing New York City FC 5-1. Messi recorded his 405th career assist in the last game and will be hoping to extend his numbers in the final.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Eyes Repeat Of Qatar Triumph With Argentina Ahead Of Upcoming 2026 World Cup

Advertisement