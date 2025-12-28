Updated 28 December 2025 at 16:08 IST
AC Milan vs Verona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A In India?
AC Milan will seek to extend their unbeaten record in the Serie A when they host Hellas Verona at San Siro. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
AC Milan could temporarily rise to the top of the Serie A table when they host Hellas Verona on Saturday. Milan have been in ravishing form and haven't lost in their last 13 Serie A games.
Milan will not have the services of Rafael Leao, Matteo Gabbia and Santiago Gimenez, and Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic will have to shoulder additional responsibility. As the title race intensifies, Milan would be very aware of the threat posed by Napoli and Juventus.
Rossoneri lost in the Supercoppa final and will be eager to bounce back against the relegation contender. Manager Massimiliano Allegri already has plans lined up for his team ahead of the match, and they cannot afford to drop any more points.
Hellas Verona defeated Atalanta and Fiorentina in their last two matches and will definitely fancy their chances against Milan
Advertisement
AC Milan vs Verona Serie A Live Streaming
When will the AC Milan vs Verona Serie A Match be played?
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will be played on Sunday, December 28.
Advertisement
Where will the AC Milan vs Verona Serie A match be played?
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will take place at the iconic San Siro.
Also Read: Osimhen Strikes Twice In Extra Time As Nigeria Beats Gabon 4-1 In World Cup African Qualifying
At what time will the AC Milan vs Verona Serie A match be played?
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will kick off at 5 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the AC Milan vs Verona Serie A match in India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan.
Where to watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Verona Serie A match in India?
The live streaming of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona won't be available in India.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 28 December 2025 at 16:08 IST