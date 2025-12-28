Updated 28 December 2025 at 15:25 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Against Al-Okhdood Fires Al-Nassr To Create Saudi Pro League History
Al-Nassr is currently at the top of the league table with 30 points, four points clear of rivals Al Hilal.
Al-Nassr met Al-Okhdood at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on December 28, 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo's side sealed a 3-0 win with a brace from Ronaldo, while Joao Felix found the back of the net in the stoppage time.
This win helped Al-Nassr script history as they became the first club in Saudi League history to win 10 consecutive matches. Notably, in Al-Nassr's last 10 wins, they have registered 33 goals and conceded just five, showcasing their dominance in domestic football.
The recent win will keep Al-Nassr at the top of the League table with 30 points, four points clear of their nearest rivals, Al Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Twice Against Al-Okhdood
Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a close-range finish after a corner. This second of the night came from a beautiful backheel in the stoppage time of the first half, taking his tally to 12 goals so far this season. Notably, the Portugal international currently sits joint-top of the scoring chart alongside teammate João Félix, who added to Al-Nassr's goal tally with a late strike.
For the unversed, these goals took Ronaldo's senior career total to 956, inching him closer to the historic 1,000-goal landmark. The former Manchester United player tried to complete a hat-trick in the 66th minute of the match from Sultan Al Ghannam's pass; however, that goal was disallowed for being offside.
Al-Nassr Aim To Win The League This Season
The recent dominant performance reinforces Al Nassr's credentials as serious title contenders in the 2025-26 campaign. The Knights of Najd would hope to continue their performance and seal the title this season.
Notably, by achieving 10 consecutive wins, Al-Nassr surpassed the previous best start in the league’s history, which was previously held by Al Hilal. Al Hilal had won nine consecutive in the 2018-2019 season under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who is currently Al-Nassr's manager.
