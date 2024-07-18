sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:36 IST, July 18th 2024

AFC Women's Champions League: Odisha FC pitted against Jordan and Singapore clubs

Indian club Odisha FC were drawn alongside Etihad Club (Jordan) and Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore) in Group B of the preliminary stage of the 2024-25 AFC Women's Champions League, following the draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha FC IWL
Odisha FC IWL | Image: AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
14:36 IST, July 18th 2024