'Important Moment...' - After Being Linked to Real Madrid Job, Former Spain Midfielder Xabi Alonso Breaks Silence

Real Madrid are in a mini-crisis after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Arsenal, and the man who is seemingly feeling the pressure the most is manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is a legendary figure at Real and has won 2 Champions League titles with the club but is in danger of ending the season without a trophy unless he can win the Copa del Rey final.

And there has been plenty of speculation around who could replace him in that role, with one prominent name being ex-Real midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Alonso Breaks Silence on Real Links

Alonso has been a success during his time at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who have played an attractive brand of football while also winning trophies - they won both the league title and the DFB-Pokal last year without losing a game domestically all season.

However, it seems the Spaniard will not be coming to Madrid any time soon - at least not until the season comes to an end, as he dismissed any talks over his future.

“It's not a good time to discuss the future. We're at a very important moment in the season. I don't want to talk about speculation and rumours. (I understand) that this is happening, but what's more important to me is what's happening right now," said Alonso.

Alonso's Coaching Career So Far

He was linked with a move to Bayern Munich, another of his former clubs, last summer - but chose to sign a new contract at Leverkusen.

Given the job he's done and the fact they showed faith in him when he was just a novice, it is a decision that makes sense for Alonso.