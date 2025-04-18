Ruben Amorim Sets Europa League Priority Over Premier League After Lyon Masterclass: 'We Have To Take A Risk'

Manchester United delivered an inch-perfect performance to scrape through to the Europa League semifinals. The Red Devils unarguably produced their greatest display on the pitch to register a 5-4 win over Lyon at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United Registered Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Lyon

It had seemed United would have an easy way to the last four, as goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot gave the home side an early lead. But Lyon had some other plans. The French side equalised in the regulation time and then led by captain Alexandre Lacazette, they piled up more misery on United with two more goals in the extra time.

But United didn't die down. Captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot, followed by goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire as they pulled in three goals in a span of seven minutes to register a brilliant comeback. The Red Devils will now face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal.

Ruben Amorim Sets Premier League Priority

United's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League have long gone, and manager Ruben Amorim set his priority straight, citing he will be using more new kids in the Premier League in order to focus on the Europa League. As quoted by ESPN, he said, "One moment can change a lot of things in the players' minds -- we have to be really focused on the Europa League and take risks sometimes with kids in the Premier League. Fans have to understand that, we have to focus on the Europa League.

"Everybody in this moment believes it is possible [to win it]."