After Father's Demise, Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, the Inter Miami star has announced on Instagram. Messi's last game for Argentina happened to be the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain. Argentina lost 1-0 with Ferran Torres scoring a late winner.

Lionel Messi Announces Retirement On Social Media

Messi wrote on Instagram: "After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team"

"It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts deeply, but I understand that this is the right time. I swear I always gave everything — not just during the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave my all for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

"There is little time left and chapters are beginning to close, and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had; I have nothing more left to give. Besides, there are some great young players coming through who deserve their opportunity."

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"Thank you for all the love and support over these 20 years. I will miss hearing you from inside the stadium very much. Now I will be one of you, always supporting and cheering from the outside — in good times and bad, even more so in the bad times."

"Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and official I had the chance to share this journey with. I am taking with me unforgettable memories and moments."

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"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we could only have dreamed of. It was crazy to experience it all with you. I love you!"

"Thank you, God, for making me Argentine."

"Let's go, Argentina!"

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my father, I am even more convinced than before."

Messi also happens to be the holder of Argentina's record apparance with 207 caps while he also has scored the most number of goals for La Albiceleste, 125 goals.



Messi's prolonged dream fulfilled when he led Argentina to the World Cup title back in 2022 when Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final. Reactions have poured in from all over the world.

Lionel Messi's Record With Argentina

Youth & Olympic Success:

2005 FIFA World Youth Championship (Netherlands).

2008 Beijing Summer Olympics (Gold Medal).

Senior International Trophies:

2021 & 2024 Copa América (Brazil, USA).

2022 Finalissima (London)