After FIFA's Argentina Punishment, MLS Hits Lionel Messi with Heavy Fine For Slapping Opponent During Inter Miami Clash

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer (MLS) for an altercation with Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan during a match, which saw the FIFA World Cup-winning legend strike the 22-year-old at the back of his head during an exchange of words.



As per Goal.com, the disciplinary action has come from an independent review panel, which also rescinded the red-card shown to 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan during the fiery 2-2 draw between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union.

As per a report from The Athletic, Messi has been issued a fine for a violation of league policy regarding hands on face, head or neck. The incident happened during the second half of the match on Wednesday, when Quinn and Messi had an exchange of words, and the cameras caught the Argentine slapping his opponent on the back of his head. The referee also did not attempt to caution the football icon, but Yannick Bright intervened to separate them.



Later on, during stoppage time, Ian Fray and Quinn were tussling off the ball, leading to Quinn's younger brother, Cavan, becoming a part of the melee. The 16-year-old, who will move to Manchester City after turning 18 in 2027, reacted angrily after Bright made contact with his face, resulting in red cards for both players. However, the independent review panel of MLS was unanimous in overturning Cavan's red-card, which would have handed him a one-match ban and a fine.



The three-member disciplinary panel had representatives from US Soccer, Canada Soccer and an appointee from Professional Referee Organisation (PRO). This is the second occasion Messi has been sanctioned by MLS since he arrived at the club back in 2023. In February 2025, he was fined for grabbing the neck of New York City FC assistant Mehdi Ballouchy.



However, Inter Miami should have their focus on climbing up the Eastern Conference of the competition, having sunk to second spot with 39 points, seven points behind the table toppers Nashville, with 11 wins, six draws and three losses in 20 matches.

