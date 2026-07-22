After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub, Phil Foden Signs New Contract With Manchester City Till 2030

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has signed a four-year contract extension with the Premier League club until 2030.

Academy graduate Foden has won 17 major trophies at City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

“Playing for this Club is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt,” Foden said. “It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more. ”

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City is about to begin a new era after iconic manager Pep Guardiola stepped down at the end of last season.

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Former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has taken charge, and a deal has been agreed for England international Elliot Anderson to join from Nottingham Forest for a reported 116 million pounds ($155 million).

The 26-year-old Foden is considered one of the best English players of his generation, but was left out of England's World Cup squad after a disappointing season.