Updated 29 August 2025 at 18:58 IST
After Humiliating Grimsby Town Loss, Ruben Amorim Opens Up On Challenge Of Coaching Manchester United: 'Sometimes I Want To Quit..'
Following the harrowing loss at the hands of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, Ruben Amorim's Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ruben Amorim has opened up on the challenges of coaching Manchester United. Following the humiliating loss at the hands of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, the attention will shift to the Premier League when the Red Devils will host Burnley on Saturday.
Ruben Amorim Opens Up On Challenges Of Coaching Manchester United
Amorim was the centre of attraction after United bowed out of the Carabao Cup with a shocking defeat at the hands of 4th-tier Grimsby Town. This happens to be Amorim's first full-fledged season in charge, and optimism has been in full flow after United's pre-season antics.
But the Red Devils have learnt the brutal reality as they are yet to lodge a win this season. Their season started with a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the EPL and then came the Grimsby Town defeat.
Ahead of the much-anticipated Burnley match, Amorim reflected on his mindset. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said at the pre-match press conference, "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.
"Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don't want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard."
Alejandro Garnacho To Join Chelsea In £40 million Deal
Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of securing a move to Chelsea, as per reports. United have agreed a £40 million fee for the Argentine winger, who hasn't played a match in this campaign so far. Garnacho is now expected to undergo a medical before being unveiled as a Chelsea player. He was involved in 21 goals last season and is likely to sign a seven-year contract with the Blues.
His sale will be United's 4th highest after Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel di Maria. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 18:58 IST