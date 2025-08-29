After Humiliating Grimsby Town Loss, Ruben Amorim Opens Up On Challenge Of Coaching Manchester United: 'Sometimes I Want To Quit..'

Ruben Amorim has opened up on the challenges of coaching Manchester United. Following the humiliating loss at the hands of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, the attention will shift to the Premier League when the Red Devils will host Burnley on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim Opens Up On Challenges Of Coaching Manchester United

Amorim was the centre of attraction after United bowed out of the Carabao Cup with a shocking defeat at the hands of 4th-tier Grimsby Town. This happens to be Amorim's first full-fledged season in charge, and optimism has been in full flow after United's pre-season antics.

But the Red Devils have learnt the brutal reality as they are yet to lodge a win this season. Their season started with a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the EPL and then came the Grimsby Town defeat.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Burnley match, Amorim reflected on his mindset. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said at the pre-match press conference, "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.

"Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don't want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard."

Alejandro Garnacho To Join Chelsea In £40 million Deal

Alejandro Garnacho is on the verge of securing a move to Chelsea, as per reports. United have agreed a £40 million fee for the Argentine winger, who hasn't played a match in this campaign so far. Garnacho is now expected to undergo a medical before being unveiled as a Chelsea player. He was involved in 21 goals last season and is likely to sign a seven-year contract with the Blues.