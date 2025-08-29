India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match In India?

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India will lock horns against Tajikistan in the upcoming match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, on Friday, August 29.

The match between India and Tajikistan will kick off at 9 PM IST.

The upcoming match will mark the start of a new era as the Blue Tigers will play their first match under Khalid Jamil's coaching. Khalid Jamil became the first Indian to train the national football team in the first 13 years.

Earlier on August 1, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the inclusion of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Blue Tigers.

Currently, the Indian Football Team is at its lowest, as they hold the 133rd spot in the FIFA rankings. It has been a rough stretch for the Blue Tigers as they have failed to clinch a win in their previous 15 matches. On the other hand, Tajikistan hold the 106th place in the FIFA rankings with a total of 1202.54 points. They are coming into this fixture after clinching a 2-1 win over Cambodia in their previous fixture.

India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Where can you watch the India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match on live TV?

The India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be watched on live streaming?

The India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.