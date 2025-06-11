After Humiliating Loss Against Hong Kong, Indian Football Team Manager Manolo Marquez Likely To Ask AIFF To Relieve Him Of His Duties: Report

The Indian Football Team succumbed to a new low with a 1-0 loss to Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. Stefan Pereira scored a 95-minute penalty to send the Blue Tigers further into uncertainty.

Manolo Marquez Might Ask AIFF To Relieve Him Of His Duties

It has been a disappointing year since Manolo Marquez took charge. The Spaniard, who is also at the helm of FC Goa, hasn't really managed to settle down with the Indian Football Team. His future further is in jeopardy after India's latest loss to Hong Kong and as per a Hindustan Times report, the manager might resign from his post. India's lack of intent in front of the goal against Hong Kong ultimately didn't pay off and the decision to relegate Sunil Chhetri to the bench didn't help his cause either.

The report claimed Marquez hasn't shown any desire to step down for the time being and an AIFF source told PTI, "He can do so only after mutual agreement, that the AIFF gives him permission to part ways.

“We have not got any request in writing from Manolo that he wants to leave from the job. We can apply our mind only after he informs us what he wants.”

How India Can Qualify For The AFC Asian Cup 2027

India's Hopes to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 took a smashing hit with their loss to Hong Kong. They are now placed 4th in Group C with 2 points, with both Bangladesh and Hong Kong cruising ahead of them. India have four matches left in the ongoing qualifying campaign. They have two home matches against Singapore and Hong Kong, while they will be visiting Singapore and Bangladesh for the remaining away matches. Only group champions will progress to the next round and the Blue Tigers will have to navigate through all the challenges in a bid to make it to the last hurdle.