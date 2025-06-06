Uzbekistan Football Team Creates History, Qualifies For FIFA World Cup For The First Time

Uzbekistan to make their debut in the FIFA World Cup at the 2026 edition of the tournament | Image: X/@FIFAcom

FIFA World Cup 2026: Following a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Uzbekistan Football Team created history as the West Asian country qualified for the FIFA World Cup first time in its history.

Uzbekistan became the 81st nation to participate in the prestigious FIFA tournament.

Timur Kapadze-led side took full advantage of the FIFA World Cup becoming a 48-team tournament. With the 0-0 draw against UAE, Uzbekistan confirmed a top-two finish in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (AFC).

All credit goes to Uzbekistan's goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov, who made some magnificent saves in the game, helping his nation qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Timur Kapadze's Uzbekistan played nine matches in the qualifiers so far, clinching five wins and just one defeat. Presently, they hold the second position on the Group A table with 18 points.

Uzbekistan have one game in their hand in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, they will take on Qatar in their final qualifying game on June 10th at 7:15 PM IST.

Along With Uzbekistan, Jordan Too Confirm FIFA World Cup Spot For The First Time

Apart from Uzbekistan, Jordan also made it into the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

Jordan clinched a dominating 3-0 triumph over Oman and confirmed their spot in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. In Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (AFC), Jordan holds the second spot with 16 points, after sealing four wins and just one defeat.

FIFA World Cup 2026 To Begin On June 11, 2026