After Lionel Messi Visit, Kolkata Gears Up For Another Football Carnival, Brazil To Face India In High Octane Clash

The All India Football Federation has confirmed that India will face Brazil in a highly anticipated international friendly match in Kolkata on October 3.

Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a Round of 16 defeat to Norway. Neymar, Brazil's record goal scorer, recently announced his international retirement and he is unlikely to be visiting India with the Selecao.

Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."

Mr M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."

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