After Scoring From Freekick In CWC 2025, Lionel Messi Spills Beans On His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We’re Not Friends'

Lionel Messi opens up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: AP

Inter Miami crushed FC Porto in the Group A match of the ongoing Club World Cup (CWC) 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, June 20th.

It was Lionel Messi's stunning goal from a free kick that gave Inter Miami the lead and clinched a win in the group fixture. Inter Miami conceded at first in the eighth minute from Samu Aghehowa's penalty.

In the second half, Inter Miami made a solid comeback from Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi's goals. After the Final whistle, Messi-led Inter Miami clinched a 2-1 triumph over FC Porto.

Lionel Messi Reflects On His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo

After Inter Miami's win, Lionel Messi opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that the football legends are not friends.

While speaking to DSports, Lionel Messi recalled his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that it was on the pitch since both of them wanted the best for the team.

The Argentine legend added that they don't spend time together and always treat each other with respect.

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect." Lionel Messi said, as quoted by Goal.com.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Win 13 Ballon d'Ors Together

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered the greatest footballers of all time. The two football legends have won 13 Ballon d'Ors altogether.

In the 2024-2025 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals from 41 matches. On the other hand, Lionel Messi played 22 matches in 2025, scoring 16 goals.