WATCH | Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free Kick To Break Deadlock And Help Inter Miami Win Club World Cup Clash Against FC Porto

The FIFA Club World Cup is underway and is taking place in the United States of America as 32 clubs are competing to win the silverware. One of these teams is the Lionel Messi led Inter Miami. The MLS side in what was their second match in the Club World Cup secured a massive win as they defeated FC Porto 2-1. Lionel Messi was the star of the match once again as the Argentine sent the ball flying into the back of the neck after a super free kick to break the deadlock between the two teams and get Inter Miami the three points.

Lionel Messi's Stunning Free Kick Against FC Porto

The match between Inter Miami and FC Porto started on the backfoot for the Lionel Messi led side as in the eighth minute of the match FC Porto went ahead thanks to a successful penalty conversion by Samu Aghehowa. The match then went on with Porto in the lead until the 47th minute when Inter Miami managed to get a goal back as Telasco Segovia found the back of the net to make the score 1-1.

After the scores got level, Lionel Messi broke the deadlock and completed Inter Miami's come back as he scored a stunning free kick in the 54th minute to make the score 2-1. The score line then remained the same until the end of the match with Inter Miami walking away from the match with a win and three points.

WATCH: Lionel Messi's Free Kick Against FC Porto

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to ever play the sport. The Argentine once again proved why that is so thanks to his freekick goal against former UEFA Champions League winners FC Porto.