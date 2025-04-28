After Winning Premier League, Liverpool Star Set to Depart For Madrid in Shocking Transfer - Reports

Liverpool may have finally sealed the Premier League title for the 2024-25 season but the plans for refreshing the squad are already reportedly in place.

It has been acknowledged that the Reds are in need of a big rebuild, and that is set to get underway with a number of players likely to depart.

The futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been sorted as both players have signed new deals with the club.

But one big player is eyeing a big money move to Madrid - and Liverpool seem resigned to losing him come the sumer of 2025.

Liverpool's Record Transfer Set to Leave

The player in question is Darwin Nunez, who arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2022 as their record signing due to a fee that could rise as high as £85 million.

The Uruguayan striker has struggled for consistency across his three campaigns at Anfield and has recently not even been a regular starter for the side.

New manager Arne Slot was keen to get Nunez firing but has since publicly criticised him for a lack of effort.

His time at the club looks all but done and it seems like La Liga side Atletico Madrid are keen to sign him, accoding to reports in the Spanish media.

No price tag has been suggested yet but given Liverpool are keen to sell and Nunez wants out, it shouldn't take much to seal the deal.

Who Could Follow Him Out?

He isn't the only player likely to leave, however, as right-back and boyhood Liverpool fan Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to depart - albeit on a free transfer.

With his contract set to end this month, he will reportedly join Real Madrid and become the side's latest ‘galactico’ signing.