Mohamed Salah Takes Dig at Jurgen Klopp After Guiding Liverpool to Premier League Title Win - 'This Is Way Better'

Mohamed Salah found his way back on the scoresheet when Liverpool finally confirmed themselves as Premier League champions with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28).

This was their 20th English top-flight league title win - which drew them level with Manchester United for the most number of top-flight league title wins.

Incidentally, Salah was also a key part of the 19th title that Liverpool won back in the 2019-20 season.

And after the 2024-25 title was sealed, he made a revelation that could almost be read as a dig towards Arne Slot's predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Salah Prefers Slot's Style

Speaking to UK broadcaster Sky Sports after the game, he said he preferred the way Slot has used him as opposed to the manner in which Klopp deployed him.

"You can see the numbers. Now I don't have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said, 'as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers."

What's more, he added that their title win this season was far more special than when they clinched it 5 years ago.

"Ah, this is way better, 100 per cent. Without Sadio, without Jurgen, without Bobby, with everybody it feels more special, with the fans. But you know, you have a different group now, a different manager, and you show you are able to do it again - it’s something special."

Salah For Ballon d'Or?

The 32-year-old is the favourite to also win the Premier League's Golden Boot award for top goalscorer - and might even be in contention for the Ballon d'Or in 2025.