Ahead Of Brazil Match, AIFF Confirms Another Blockbuster Fixture, India To Face Panama In September Friendly

The Indian Football Team will host Panama in an international friendly match on Saturday, September 26, during the September international window. The venue of the match hasn't been decided, the AIFF has confirmed.

India To Host Panama In September

This will be the mega fixture ahead of the Blue Tigers blockbuster fixture against Brazil on October 3. This will be the first meeting between India and Panama, and the latter also happens to be only the 9th CONCACAF nation India will face. Currently ranked 44th, Panama will provide a stern test to India's capability as it stands. Los Canaleros featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General Mr M Satyanarayan said, “Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama is a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys. We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams.”

Brazil Football Delegation Visited Kolkata

The Brazil delegation arrived at the venue alongside West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan and inspected all the facilities and arrangements at the iconic Kolkata venue. Kolkata witnessed Lionel Messi's Argentina play against Venezuela in a friendly encounter back in 2011.

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The delegation consists of the CBF marketing and operating manager alongside the head of security. Indranil Khan reiterated that the CBF officials have expressed their happiness after assessing the venue and Kolkata is going to witness history.