Updated 18 February 2026 at 16:05 IST
AIFF Announce India Women’s Friendlies; Blue Tigresses to Face Perth Redstar FC and Perth Azzurri Behind Closed Doors
India women’s football team to play friendlies vs Perth RedStar (Feb 19) and Perth Azzurri (Feb 23) in Perth, preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 after completing their Turkey training camp.
New Delhi [India]: The Indian senior women's football team will play two friendly matches against Australian club sides Perth RedStar FC and Perth Azzurri on February 19 and 23, 2026, respectively, in Perth, Australia.
After wrapping up their training camp in Turkey, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Western Australia on February 11 to continue their preparations for next month's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, as per an AIFF release.
The first match against Perth RedStar FC will be played at Dalmatinac Park at 14:30 IST. The second match against Perth Azzurri will take place at Macedonia Park at 16:00 IST. Both games will be played behind closed doors.
Matches schedule
14:30 IST, February 19: India vs Perth RedStar FC (Dalmatinac Park, Perth)
16:00 IST, February 23: India vs Perth Azzurri (Macedonia Park, Perth)
India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.
The Indian women's team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Centre in Antalya in their most recent friendly.
The Romanian club scored in the 12th minute of the match. Prior to the FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc contest, the Blue Tigresses beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 at the S&B Sport Football Complex in Serik, Antalya.
In the match, Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th to secure the win for the senior Indian women's national team. The Blue Tigresses also registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in their fourth friendly match of the tour. In the match, Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for India.
Published On: 18 February 2026 at 16:05 IST