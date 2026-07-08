AIFF Announces Framework For ISL 2026-27, Clubs To Hold Commercial Rights For Upcoming Indian Super League Campaign

The roadmap for the upcoming Indian Super League season has been finalised on Wednesday as the All India Football Federation and the Managing Committee of the Indian Super League, represented by FC Goa, NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi, held a press conference.

The press conference was addressed by Mr M Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, AIFF, Mr Akshay Rohatgi, Head of Competitions, AIFF, Mr Ravi Puskur, CEO, FC Goa, Mr Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, and Mr Dhruv Sood, CEO, Sporting Club Delhi.

It was announced that the clubs will hold the commercial rights for the Indian Super League going forward, while the AIFF will retain administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects, in a move toward a more globally common, club-led commercial model.

“From our side, we are very committed to making this league one of the best in Asia," said Satyanarayan.

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"We are also keeping in mind the recent Supreme Court’s order and the new National Sports Governance Act."

Sood concurred, "In SC Delhi's first season, the Ministry did come forward and offered their full support to the league, with regard to the availability of stadiums. The AIFF also did their best to reduce the cost of the league”.

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Expanding on the new season, Tamhane said, "It will be a broadcast-driven model. We are moving towards a club-led model because both the clubs and the AIFF believe it is the right approach from the perspective of long-term commercial and financial sustainability."

Next, the Clubs/Managing Committee will issue an RFP (Request for Proposal) to secure a broadcast partner and work on sponsorships. The AIFF will send a letter to all 14 clubs asking them to confirm their participation. The 2026-27 season will be held in a home-and-away format.

"We will have a full-fledged season where every team will play their respective home and away games in a full quota rather than having to play a truncated format. We look forward to working collectively with the AIFF to try and ensure that the league is as successful as it can be," said Puskur.

The league calendar will be planned around the FIFA Men's International Match Windows (scheduled for September, October, November and March) and the AFC club competition schedules to ensure the best possible preparations for the national team as well as the participating clubs (FC Goa and East Bengal FC) in continental competitions.

Touching upon the topic of release of players for the national team by the clubs, Satyanarayan said, "We have already had several rounds of discussions with the clubs and requested them to release players for a longer period for the ‘National Interest.’ The earlier we move forward with the process, the better we can plan the scheduling. We are hopeful this will happen with the cooperation from the clubs, particularly as the league is now being run jointly by the clubs and the AIFF."