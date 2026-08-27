AIFF Confirms Another Blockbuster Clash, India Set To Host Two-Time World Champions Uruguay In Kolkata On October 6

After confirming both Panama and Brazil clashes, India will now host two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in an international friendly match in Kolkata on October 6. The All India Football Federation has confirmed that the third high-profile game during that international window will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

India will take on Panama at Bengaluru's Kanteraava Stadium, followed by matches against two Latin American giants, Brazil and Uruguay, in Kolkata on October 3 and 6, respectively. Uruguay most recently featured in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and are currently ranked 20th as per the current FIFA rankings. Former Manchester United and Uruguay legend Diego Forlan happens to be the current Uruguay coach after Marcelo Bielsa resigned following a poor World Cup 2026 showing.

All these fixtures will provide a stern test to the Indian footballers and they will likely gain very valuable experience. The Bengaluru clash will be India's first encounter at the venue since they defeated Kuwait in the historic SAFF Championship 2023 final. This will be the first meeting between India and Panama, and the latter also happens to be only the 9th CONCACAF nation India will face.

Brazil Football Delegation Visited Kolkata

The Brazil delegation arrived at the venue alongside West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan and inspected all the facilities and arrangements at the iconic Kolkata venue. Kolkata witnessed Lionel Messi's Argentina play against Venezuela in a friendly encounter back in 2011.

Advertisement

The delegation consists of the CBF marketing and operations manager alongside the head of security. Indranil Khan reiterated that the CBF officials have expressed their happiness after assessing the venue and Kolkata is going to witness history.