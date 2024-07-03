Published 00:11 IST, July 3rd 2024

AIFF confirms relegation of Manipur clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from I-League

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday confirmed the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from I-League after the two Manipur clubs finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season. The AIFF took the decision despite Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's earlier request.