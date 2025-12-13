AIFF Distances Itself After Chaos Erupts During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 Event At Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

The All India Football Federation has distanced itself after violence erupted during Lionel Messi's GOAT India 2025 event at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Fans became violent after Messi left the stadium early, having stayed for only a few minutes.

AIFF Breaks Silence After Chaos Erupted At Lionel Messi Event

AIFF issued a statement. "The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation.

“We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation. with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority.”

Police Arrested Organisers of Lionel Messi Event

Fans vandalised the stadium and broke chairs after they couldn't get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. They alleged that ministers and leaders surrounded Messi all the time, and as a result, the Inter Miami star was not visible properly. West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar addressed the media, confirming that the event organisers have been arrested and that ticket refunds will be issued to the fans soon.

“We have already arrested the organiser, and the tickets which have been sold should be refunded."

