Published 11:17 IST, September 23rd 2024
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey discusses development of football with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey called on him and discussed development of the game in the Himalayan state.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey | Image: AIFF
11:17 IST, September 23rd 2024