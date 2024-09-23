sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 11:17 IST, September 23rd 2024

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey discusses development of football with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey called on him and discussed development of the game in the Himalayan state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey
All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey | Image: AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:17 IST, September 23rd 2024