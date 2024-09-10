sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:03 IST, September 10th 2024

AIFF to have 'independent' inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal process

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday called for an independent inquiry into former head coach Igor Stimac’s contract renewal procedures after the Croatian and the national body agreed to USD 400,000 compensation settlement for terminating him from the job.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac
Igor Stimac | Image: AP
