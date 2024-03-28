×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by male colleague in admin dept: source

Nonetheless, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF met on Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A woman employee at the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters here has lodged a "verbal" complaint of "harassment" against a male colleague, according to a source in the national body.

The woman is, however, yet to press a formal charge.

Nonetheless, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF met on Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.

"She made a verbal complaint and despite she not doing it in writing and not pressing for charges, the ICC escalated the matter and the committee met to discuss the issue. She has sought time to decide on whether to press charges or not," an AIFF source told PTI.

"At this point in time, we don't even know what is the nature of charges or harassment. The ICC will submit a report in a few days," said he added.

In January, the AIFF constituted the Internal Complaints Committee under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

The AIFF has been plagued by controversies of late with accusations of corruption against its President Kalyan Chaubey.

Compounding its misery was the national men's team's shocking loss to an under-strength Afghanistan in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Guwahati. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

