Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match In India?

Saudi Pro League 2025-2026: Al Ahli will square off against Al Nassr FC in their forthcoming fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026, at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, on Friday, January 2.

The match between Al Ahli and Al Nassr will kick off at 11 PM IST. The two teams have played each other 23 times, out of which Al Ahli clinched five games, and Al Nassr sealed 11 games. Meanwhile, seven matches ended in a draw.

Al Ahli have clinched two wins and conceded two defeats in the previous five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. Al Ahli are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Al Fayha. Al Ahli hold the fourth place on the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 standings with 22 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, Al Nassr are unbeaten in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Al Ettifaq on December 30. Al Nassr hold the top spot on the Saudi Pro League with 31 points from 11 matches.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Ahli vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match?

The Al Ahli vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Ahli vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 match?