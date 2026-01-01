Who Could Take Over At Stamford Bridge? Five Potential Replacements For Enzo Maresca At Chelsea

Chelsea have found themselves looking for a new manager after they parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day. Ugly tensions behind the scenes and a drop in performances of the Blues have left the West London side looking for a new manager at the start of 2026.

With Maresca's departure, Chelsea are in need to pursue a fifth manager. Notably, the club has already seen through the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are in contention for the top four and are nicely set on their way to the Champions League, making the gig attractive to any candidate who would get the call. However, taking over a team mid-season comes with its own challenges, but the willingness to invest from the club hierarchy could play a big role here. Here are five names that the Blues might consider in their look for a replacement.

A Man Without A Job Currently: Xavi

The former Barcelona player and coach, Xavi, is currently without a managerial job, making the Chelsea job a bit more attractive. The Spaniard was one of the great football brains of his generation and has proved effective as a manager when he won the La Liga with Barcelona as their manager.

Crystal Palace Manager: Oliver Glasner

Chelsea are known admirers of Oliver Glasner's work at Crystal Palace and might look to steal their London rival's coach this winter with a lucrative offer this winter. Notably, Glasneris is in the final six months of his contract with Palace and is not expected to sign an extension with the Eagles.

Strasbourg Boss: Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior has been building an impressive case for himself in Ligue 1 at Strasbourg. Notably, the Ligue 1 team is a sister club of Chelsea as they share the same co-owners, thus bringing Liam Rosenior to Stamford Bridge sounds relatively simple. Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, Strasbourg are close to the European spots and are currently at the top of the Europa Conference League under manager Rosenior.

Chelsea Supporters' Favorite: Cesc Fàbregas

Cesc Fàbregas is a popular choice among the Blues fanbase, who continue to prove his coaching abilities in Serie A with newcomers Como. Fàbregas himself is a former Chelsea player, winning two titles with them. While many might cite inexperience as a reason not to consider him as a good option, Maresca had just 67 games under his belt when he was offered the Chelsea job.

Former Brighton Coach: Roberto De Zerbi