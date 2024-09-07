Published 09:08 IST, September 7th 2024
Al-Hilal Manager Delays Neymar Jr.'s Return Until January, Fueling Speculation on Brazilian's Future
There are rumours about Neymar Jr.'s return to Al-Hilal, which may surprise fans or make them sad as the reports are not good for the Brazillian footballer.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neymar being carried off the pitch during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:08 IST, September 7th 2024