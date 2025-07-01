Al-Hilal Shock Manchester City, Eliminate Pep Guardiola's Team From FIFA Club World Cup In Seven-Goal Thriller

Al-Hilal have inflicted a shocking defeat on Manchester City, eliminating Pep Guardiola's team from the FIFA Club World Cup. Marcos Leonardo scored at the stroke of 112 minutes which eventually proved to be the winner for the Saudi Pro League side.

Al-Hilal Handed A Shocking Defeat To Manchester City

Al-Hilal have now set up a quarterfinal date with Fluminense, which earlier shocked Inter Milan 2-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the Premier League giants only to see Marcos Leonardo equalise just after the break. Al Hilal took the lead through Malcom, but Erling Haaland further doubled his team's score. Kalidou Koulibaly headed home to put his team at the front again, but Phil Foden restored parity in the extra time.

This defeat means Pep Guardiola's side is now without a trophy this season, having lost in the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace earlier. But Guardiola sounded confident as he believes despite the defeat Manchester City have done well.

As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “It’s a pity. ... Nothing to say. We’ll have to continue. I still have the feeling this team is doing well. We’ll go home and have time to rest.”

Fluminense Knocked Out Inter Milan