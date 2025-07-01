Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 1 July 2025 at 11:24 IST

Al-Hilal Shock Manchester City, Eliminate Pep Guardiola's Team From FIFA Club World Cup In Seven-Goal Thriller

Al-Hilal have pulled off a shocking 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup and have eliminated the Premier League giants from the tournament.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Al Hilal players celebrate their win over Manchester City
Al Hilal players celebrate their win over Manchester City | Image: AP

Al-Hilal have inflicted a shocking defeat on Manchester City, eliminating Pep Guardiola's team from the FIFA Club World Cup. Marcos Leonardo scored at the stroke of 112 minutes which eventually proved to be the winner for the Saudi Pro League side.

Al-Hilal Handed A Shocking Defeat To Manchester City

Al-Hilal have now set up a quarterfinal date with Fluminense, which earlier shocked Inter Milan 2-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the Premier League giants only to see Marcos Leonardo equalise just after the break. Al Hilal took the lead through Malcom, but Erling Haaland further doubled his team's score. Kalidou Koulibaly headed home to put his team at the front again, but Phil Foden restored parity in the extra time.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Stands Up for Lionel Messi After PSG Thrashing In FIFA Club World Cup: 'He Didn’t lose, Inter Miami Did'

This defeat means Pep Guardiola's side is now without a trophy this season, having lost in the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace earlier. But Guardiola sounded confident as he believes despite the defeat Manchester City have done well.

As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “It’s a pity. ... Nothing to say. We’ll have to continue. I still have the feeling this team is doing well. We’ll go home and have time to rest.”

Fluminense Knocked Out Inter Milan

In the other match, Fluminense recorded a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Round of 16. Germán Cano provided an early lead to the Brazilian side. Inter sweated it out throughout the regulation time and couldn't break the deadlock. Fluminense put the final nail in the coffin with their second goal in the extra time and will now face off against Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup quarters. Inter dominated the ball possession and had registered 16 shots in compared to Fluminense's 11.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Turned Down FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Opportunities to Stay With Al-Nassr - Here is Why

Published 1 July 2025 at 10:57 IST