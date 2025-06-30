Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Turned Down FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Opportunities to Stay With Al-Nassr - Here is Why

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain an Al-Nassr player for two more years. | Image: X/@Cristiano

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently put all speculation over his club future to rest when he signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo joined the club in the winter of 2022 and has since been a part of the side for two and a half seasons where he has continued his goal-scoring run.

However, he left many wondering about his future when he dropped a cryptic social media post suggesting this ‘chapter’ in his career was ‘over’ but his story was 'still being written’.

And now Ronaldo has admitted that while he chose to remain in Saudi Arabia, he did have offers to leave the club and play in the summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Ronaldo Pledges Loyalty to Al-Nassr

Ronaldo admitted he chose to stay not only out of love for the club he's been a part of for nearly 3 years now but also due to wanting to get rest before what is set to be a hectic season as the FIFA World Cup is set for next year.

"I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation. I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the UEFA Nations League and not listen to anything. And of course, to be in this club, which I love," Cristiano Ronaldo told Al-Nassr's website in an interview.

He further added that his goal was to win a major trophy at the club before his career comes to a close.

No Messi vs Ronaldo at Club World Cup

The decsion meant the world was denied a shot at seeing the epic Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry for one last time.

Messi's Inter Miami were part of the tournament, making it to the round of 16 before losing 4-0 to PSG and being eliminated.