Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud LIVE Streaming: How Will Al Hilal Fare Without Star Player Neymar Jr?

Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be facing off in their Saudi Pro League match. This will be the first match for Al Hilal ever since their star player Neymar decided to leave for his boyhood club Santos FC. Neymar's time at Al Hilal was disappointing to say the least as he only played seven games for the club and only one goal. Despite all of this Al Hilal currently sit at the top of the table in the Saudi Pro League.

Where will Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

When will Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be played on Friday, 31st January at 8:45 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live broadcast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will not be available in India.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud live on Fubo.

Read More: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight EPL game

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-AkhdoudSaudi Pro League match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud live on DAZN.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-AkhdoudSaudi Pro League match in Australia?