Published 21:00 IST, September 28th 2024
Fast starters: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight Premier League game
Brentford is getting used to making rapid starts to Premier League games.Bryan Mbeumo volleyed home after 37 seconds to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against West Ham on Saturday and ensure his team became the first in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive games.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Keane Lewis Potter | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:00 IST, September 28th 2024