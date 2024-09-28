Published 21:00 IST, September 28th 2024

Fast starters: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight Premier League game

Brentford is getting used to making rapid starts to Premier League games.Bryan Mbeumo volleyed home after 37 seconds to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against West Ham on Saturday and ensure his team became the first in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive games.