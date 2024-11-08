Al Hilal vs Al Ettifaq Live Streaming: Will Neymar Jr. Return To Action In The Saudi Pro League?

Al Hilal have faced a massive blow to their squad as Neymar who recently returned to action after being out for 369 days, has gotten injured again and will be out for a few weeks. Even without Neymar, Al Hilal are doing well in the Saudi Pro League as they are currently second and with a win today will go to the top of the table. As for Al Ettifaq, they are down in 11th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and are looking to improve their fortunes in the tournament.

Where will Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq will be played at the Kingdom Arena

When will Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq will be played on Friday, 8th November at 8:15 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live broadcast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq will not be available in India.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq live on Fubo.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Ettifaq live on DAZN.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match in Australia?